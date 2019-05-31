English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant Gets Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant defeated Congress' Milind Deora for the second time in the general elections.
File photo of Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant in Parliament.
New Delhi: Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant will take charge as the Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise in PM Modi's brand new cabinet.
Sawant defeated Congress' Milind Deora for the second time in the general elections, bagging South Mumbai again, despite the tacit support of MNS chief Raj Thackeray.
The 68-year-old deputy leader of the Shiv Sena will replace Anant Geete, the lone Shiv Sena minister in the previous Narendra Modi-led government, who lost from the Raigad Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Sawant, who retained his seat by defeating Deora by over 1 lakh votes, has been associated with the Shiv Sena since the party's early years. He was an engineer with Mahanagar Telephone Network Ltd (MTNL) till 1995 when he took voluntary retirement after being nominated to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from governor's quota when Shiv Sena-BJP government came to power in 1995.
In his 24 years of active political life, Sawant has often been seen defending Shiv Sena on television panels and is reported to have a mass support base. He is also president of the MTNL trade union.
In 2014, he made his debut in the Lok Sabha after defeating the then MP Milind Deora and went on to become a member of Parliament's Estimates Committee, and a member of Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas. He fought his election on the slogan ‘Gully Te Dilli, Aapla Manoos (gully to Delhi, our man)'.
Sawant defeated Congress' Milind Deora for the second time in the general elections, bagging South Mumbai again, despite the tacit support of MNS chief Raj Thackeray.
The 68-year-old deputy leader of the Shiv Sena will replace Anant Geete, the lone Shiv Sena minister in the previous Narendra Modi-led government, who lost from the Raigad Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Sawant, who retained his seat by defeating Deora by over 1 lakh votes, has been associated with the Shiv Sena since the party's early years. He was an engineer with Mahanagar Telephone Network Ltd (MTNL) till 1995 when he took voluntary retirement after being nominated to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from governor's quota when Shiv Sena-BJP government came to power in 1995.
In his 24 years of active political life, Sawant has often been seen defending Shiv Sena on television panels and is reported to have a mass support base. He is also president of the MTNL trade union.
In 2014, he made his debut in the Lok Sabha after defeating the then MP Milind Deora and went on to become a member of Parliament's Estimates Committee, and a member of Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas. He fought his election on the slogan ‘Gully Te Dilli, Aapla Manoos (gully to Delhi, our man)'.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
