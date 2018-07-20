English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shiv Sena's Decision on No-Trust Vote an Internal Matter, Says Nitish Kumar
The no-confidence motion has been brought by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) against the NDA government, of which both the Sena and the JD(U) are allies.
File photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that the Shiv Sena's decision to abstain from voting on the no-confidence motion in Parliament is the NDA ally's "internal matter", adding his party JD(U) will vote against the motion.
The motion has been brought by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) against the NDA government, of which both the Sena and the JD(U) are allies.
"The Janata Dal (United) is with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government. We will vote against the motion," said Nitish Kumar, who is also the JD(U) President.
Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav said his party Rashtriya Janata Dal will support the motion.
In the Lok Sabha, the TDP has 16 MPs while the RJD has four.
The TDP had pulled out of the NDA in March over its demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh.
