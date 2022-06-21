'Shiv Sena's Internal Matter...', Says NCP Chief Sharad Pawar as MVA Govt Wobbles After Minister's Revolt

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will be able to handle the “internal issue” of the Shiv Sena, said NCP supremo Sharad Pawar amid minister Eknath Shinde’s revolt along with 21 other MLAs that seems to have caused a wobble in the Maharashtra government.

Ruled by the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition comprising Sena, NCP and Congress, the state government seems to be in crisis mode. But, Pawar, said he was confident that Thackeray will be able to resolve the issues, and that he will be meeting the chief minister later in the day.

“There are no differences in the alliance and all have full confidence in the leadership of Thackeray,” he said, adding, “this is not an internal issue of the NCP. It is an internal issue of Shiv Sena, they (Sena) will inform us after assessing the situation.”

The NCP chief alleged that this was the “third attempt to pull down the MVA government”. Back in 2019, Pawar had played a crucial role in the formation of the coalition government. He said the government will complete its full five-year term and ruled out going with the BJP, in case the state government fell.

Pawar further said he will be leaving for Mumbai soon after the opposition meeting on the joint presidential candidate. He, however, reiterated that it is the Sena’s internal issue and whatever the party decides, “we’ll be with them”.

Pawar also said Shinde’s revolt had nothing to do with the ruling coalition as it was the Sena’s decision if the minister will be made the chief minister. “I am here (in Delhi) since yesterday (Monday, June 20) to discuss the presidential candidate,” he added.

Pawar made a veiled comment about the issue, but said he had not spoken to anyone about it. “All MLAs of the NCP voted for us… it was the responsibility of other political parties and they failed in getting the votes of their MLAs. I am confident that we’ll find a way out of this,” he added.

