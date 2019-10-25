Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Posts Cartoon Taking Potshots at Alliance Partner BJP

The cartoon, posted by Raut on his verified Twitter account, shows a tiger wearing a clock locket sniffing a lotus, with the caption 'bura na maano Diwali hai'.

PTI

October 25, 2019
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Posts Cartoon Taking Potshots at Alliance Partner BJP
(Image: Twitter/@rautsanjay61)

Mumbai: A day after Maharashtra Assembly election results showed a dip in BJP's tally compared to 2014 polls, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut posted a cartoon to take a dig at his party's senior alliance partner.

The cartoon, posted by Raut on his verified Twitter account, shows a tiger (Shiv Sena's party symbol) wearing a clock locket (NCP's party symbol) sniffing a lotus (BJP's party symbol).

While the post is captioned "bura na maano Diwali hai" to denote it was made in jest, the underlying message echoes what former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan sought to convey about the Sena, NCP and Congress coming together to prevent BJP from retaining power in Maharashtra.

Chavan had on Thursday spoken of an "interesting possibility", that of the Sena, NCP and Congress aligning to upset the BJP's applecart.

In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, while ally Sena bagged 56. The NCP bagged 54 seats and the Congress emerged victorious in 44 seats.

In the 2014 polls, the BJP had won 122 seats, the Sena 63, the Congress 42 and the NCP 41.

Chavan said the results have thrown up an "interesting possibility", but stopped short of indicating if the Congress and NCP will align with the Sena - which he termed as the 'lesser evil' (compared to BJP) - to form the next government in Maharashtra.

In terms of the increase in number of seats compared to the 2014 polls, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP emerged as the largest gainer, while the BJP's tally took a considerable dip.

Meanwhile, the Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Friday had a big headline on its front page, proclaiming that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has the "keys to power" in Maharashtra.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
