Shiva Sena Workers in Worli Want Aaditya Thackeray to Contest Upcoming Maharashtra Polls

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab said on Saturday that local party cadres want Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, to contest from Worli Assembly constituency in Mumbai.

Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra in October. If Aaditya is fielded by the party, he would be the first from the Thackeray family to contest an election.

Speculation is rife that the 29-year-old Thackeray family scion might contest polls, with some leaders even projecting him as the party's chief ministerial candidate.

"Yesterday, a meeting of party workers was held in Worli for preparation for Assembly polls. Leaders including Sachin Ahir, (incumbent) MLA Sunil Shinde and workers from Worli area demanded that Aaditya-ji contest from there," Parab told reporters on Saturday.

"I said if everyone wanted him to contest from Worli, we will take up the demand with Uddhav Saheb who will take the final call," Parab said. Uddhav Thackeray alone will announce the party's candidates, he stressed.

"If Uddhav Saheb agrees, then it will be the responsibility of Sena workers to ensure that opposition candidates forfeit their deposits (against Aaditya)," Parab added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.