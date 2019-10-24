Shivadi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (शिवडी): Ajay Vinayak Choudhari of Shiv Sena Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

183. Shivadi (शिवडी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai City district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.96% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.46%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.21%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,75,487 eligible electors, of which 1,50,984 were male, 1,24,503 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 98 service voters had also registered to vote.

Shivadi Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 4388 53.70% Ajay Vinayak Choudhari LEADING MNS 2826 34.59% Santosh Raghunath Nalawade INC 576 7.05% Uday Vitthal Phansekar NOTA 268 3.28% Nota BSP 113 1.38% Madan Harishchandra Khale

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,73,495 eligible electors, of which 1,51,456 were male, 1,22,039 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 98 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,68,013.

Shivadi has an elector sex ratio of 824.61.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ajay Choudhari of SS won in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 41909 votes which was 28.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 49.27% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Bala Dagdu Nandgaonkar of MNS won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 6463 votes which was 4.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MNS had a vote share of 45.71% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 183. Shivadi Assembly segment of Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai South Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 7 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 67.21%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 53.78%, while it was 52.54 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 13.43%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 257 polling stations in 183. Shivadi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 249.

Extent: 183. Shivadi constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai City district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai (Municipal Corporation) (Part), Ward No. 628 -Parel, Ward No. 837 (Part)-Chinchpokli - E.B. No. 1 to 26, and 187, Ward No. 835 (Part)-Prabhadevi,E.B. No 164 to 181, 183 to 211, Ward No. 629(Part)-Shivadi - E.B. No. 1 to 31, 49 to 303, 307, 308 & 311 to 317.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Shivadi is: 18.9944 72.8435.

