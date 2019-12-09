Take the pledge to vote

Shivaji Nagar Bypoll Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting Begins for Shivaji Nagar Seat

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shivaji Nagar MLA (ಶಿವಾಜಿ ನಗರ​).

December 9, 2019, 8:01 AM IST
Shivaji Nagar Bypoll Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting Begins for Shivaji Nagar Seat
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shivaji Nagar MLA (ಶಿವಾಜಿ ನಗರ​).

162. Shivajinagar (General) (ಶಿವಾಜಿ ನಗರ​) , also known as Shivaji Nagar, is a State Assembly/Vidhana Soudha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka (ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and is a part of the Bangalore central Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. Congress (INC) won the seat in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Detailed Results

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 20,855 votes (22.94%) securing 54.62% of the total votes polled.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 10,396 votes (12.94%) registering 53.53% of the votes polled.

Bye-elections for 15 of the 17 vacant seats in the Karnataka Assembly were held on December 5, 2019 and the votes are being counted on December 8, 2019. These by-polls are important for the state as the results will decide if the ruling BJP under Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is able to secure a majority in the 224-member house. BJP which has 105 MLAs, needs 8 more to secure a majority on its own.

2019 bypoll candidates: Tanveer Ahmed Ullah (Janata Dal (Secular)), Rizwan Arshad (Indian National Congress), M Saravana (Bharatiya Janata Party), Dr Abdul Subhan (Karnataka Rashtra Samithi), Abdul Hannan (Social Democratic Party of India), B Krishna Prasad (Proutist Bloc India), Kaushik Reddy (Uttama Prajaakeeya Party), Dr John Basco Philips (Indian Christian Front), Mukthar Ali Khan (Karnataka Karmikara Paksha), Vatal Nagaraj (Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha), Suhail Sait (Berojgar Aadmi Adhikar Party), Imran (Independent), M Ishitiyakk Ahmed (Independent), Ambrose D'mello (Independent), Mohammed Hanif (Independent), Robert Clive (Independent), AK Venkateshwaralu (Independent), Shanawaz Ahmed (Independent), Syed Asif Bukhari (Independent).

The constituencies which have gone for bypolls are: Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, KR Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivaji Nagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajapete, and Hunasuru.

11 of the 15 constituencies going to the polls were won by Congress (INC) in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, 3 by Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), and 1 by Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP).

Follow the live results of the Karnataka bypolls right here on News18.com.

