Shivaji Remark Row: Team Shinde Breaks Silence, Demands BJP to 'Send Guv Koshyari Somewhere Else'

Day after Congress demanded that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari be recalled over his “Shivaji an idol of olden days" remark, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction on Monday demanded that Koshyari be shifted out of the state.

Gaikwad, who represents the Buldhana Assembly constituency, claimed that Koshyari had made statements about the founder of the Maratha empire and stoked controversy in the past as well.

“The governor should understand that the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj never age and he cannot be compared to any other great person in the world. My request to BJP leaders at the Centre is that a person who does not know the history of the state and how it functions, be sent somewhere else,” the MLA said.

Shinde is an MLA of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena faction of the party led by Shinde who helms the government in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Koshyari had, on Saturday, said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of “olden days" and referred to Babasaheb Ambedkar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari while talking about “icons” in the state, drawing criticism from the NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction.

The governor made the remarks after conferring D.Litt degrees on senior BJP leader Gadkari and NCP president Sharad Pawar at an event held in Aurangabad.

Political Reactions

‘BJP has no right to take Shivaji’s name’: Supriya Sule

Reacting to the governor’s comment on Chhatrapati Shivaji, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said it was unfortunate and that going forward, the party has no right to take the Maratha king’s name. The NCP’s Pune city unit staged a protest against the governor over his remark that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of “olden days". During the protest, a party worker was dressed up like Koshyari and slogans were shouted against the governor.

‘Shivaji an Idol, Hero Till Sun and Moon Exist’: Fadnavis

Amid the row over the remark by Koshyari and BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the warrior king will remain a hero and idol for the state and country as long as the sun and moon exist.

“Even Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had no doubts about this in his mind. Thus, there are various meanings derived from the remarks made by the Governor. I feel there is no other role model than that of Shivaji Maharaj in the country," he added.

‘Time for Koshyari to Consider Quitting’: Ajit Pawar

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, too, joined the chorus. Pawar said Maharashtra Governor must consider quitting his post if he cannot understand the state’s emotions and legendary warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The NCP also demanded that the Bharatiya Janarat Party (BJP) sack its spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi for “insulting" Shivaji Maharaj through his remarks. The NCP party had also declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone, who would tear Koshyari’s dhoti.

(with inputs from PTI)

