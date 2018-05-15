GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Shivajinagar Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Shivaji Nagar): Congress' R Roshan Baig Won

Live election result of 162 Shivajinagar constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Shivaji Nagar MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:37 PM IST
Shivajinagar (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore central Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,91,528 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 97,441 are male, 94,085 female and 2 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.56 and the approximate literacy rate is 91%
Live Status INC R.Roshan Baig Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC5974255.06%R.Roshan Baig
BJP4470241.20%Katta Subramanya Naidu
NOTA16541.52%Nota
JD(S)13131.21%Shaik Masthan Ali
AAP3000.28%Ayub Khan
IND1980.18%Robert Clive
AIMEP1040.10%Syed Jaffar
IND990.09%K Narasimha
AMSP960.09%Amjad Khan
RPI(A)770.07%Dr Philip Marian
IND700.06%Anil Praksah
BRPP460.04%Jeevan Stephen
IND420.04%Dr Meer Layaq Hussain
DAPP340.03%Shanawaz Ahmed
IND250.02%Ambrose D Mello

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 20,855 votes (22.94%) securing 54.62% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 54.33%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 10,396 votes (12.94%) registering 53.53% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 54.1%.

Check the table below for Shivajinagar live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)


| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
