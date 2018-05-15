Shivajinagar Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Shivaji Nagar): Congress' R Roshan Baig Won

Live Status INC R.Roshan Baig Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Shivajinagar (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore central Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,91,528 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 97,441 are male, 94,085 female and 2 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.56 and the approximate literacy rate is 91%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 20,855 votes (22.94%) securing 54.62% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 54.33%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 10,396 votes (12.94%) registering 53.53% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 54.1%.Check the table below for Shivajinagar live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting