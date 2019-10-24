Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
2-min read

Shivajinagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (शिवाजीनगर): Datta Bahirat of Congress leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shivajinagar (शिवाजीनगर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:08 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Siddharth Anil Shirole
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Shivajinagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (शिवाजीनगर): Datta Bahirat of Congress leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shivajinagar (शिवाजीनगर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

209. Shivajinagar (शिवाजीनगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Pune Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.06% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.38%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,05,022 eligible electors, of which 1,55,268 were male, 1,49,751 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 112 service voters had also registered to vote.

Shivajinagar Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
MNS
--
--
Nimhan Suhas Bhagwanrao
AAP
--
--
Mukund Kirdat
IND
--
--
Ravindra Bansiram Mahapure
IND
--
--
Shreekant Madhusudan Jagtap
IND
--
--
Turekar Sanjay Hanumant
BJP
--
--
Siddharth Anil Shirole
HDJP
--
--
Kailas D. Gaikwad
BSP
--
--
Gaikwad Satyawan Baban
IND
--
--
Anjaneya Sathe
VBA
--
--
Anil Shankar Kurhade
IND
--
--
Anthony Anthonydas Alex
INC
--
--
Datta Bahirat
IND
--
--
Firoz Shamsuddin Mulla
NOTA
--
--
Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,85,752 eligible electors, of which 1,46,044 were male, 1,39,709 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 112 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,02,251.

Shivajinagar has an elector sex ratio of 964.47.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Vijay Kale of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 22047 votes which was 14.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.01% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Nimhan Vinayak Mahadev of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 20530 votes which was 15.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.31% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 209. Shivajinagar Assembly segment of Pune Lok Sabha constituency. Pune Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 17 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 49.25%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 51.98%, while it was 42.86 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.73%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 280 polling stations in 209. Shivajinagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 279.

Extent: 209. Shivajinagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Pune Municipal Corporation (Part)- Ward No. 1 to 7, 59 to 63, 95 to 101, 119 and Khadki Cantonment.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Shivajinagar is: 18.5491 73.842.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Shivajinagar results.

