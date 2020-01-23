Shivaji's Raj Mudra & Total Saffron: On Balasaheb's Birthday, Raj Thackeray Unveils MNS's New Flag
Raj Thackeray began his mega rally in Mumbai's Goregaon by garlanding the picture of Savarkar along with B R Ambedkar, Probodhankar Thackeray and Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
File photo of MNS chief Raj Thackeray.
Mumbai: Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday unveiled the new flag of his party, which is saffron in colour and has a Rajmudra in centre.
The colour was changed from saffron, blue and green to just saffron, while the Raj mudra in the flag was used during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj rule.
Thackeray began his mega rally by garlanding the picture of Savarkar along with B R Ambedkar, Probodhankar Thackeray and Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
The flag launch came on a day when Shiv Sainiks mark the birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray, Raj's uncle and founder of Shiv Sena — a party headed by his cousin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Earlier, it was said that Thackeray may launch his son Amit into mainstream politics during the mega show of his party in Goregaon. The reports of the Raj-led party joining hands with the BJP have been doing the rounds after former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met Raj Thackeray recently.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saif Ali Khan Opens up on Divorce with Amrita Singh and Its Impact on Sara, Ibrahim
- We're Underestimating Audience by Labelling Films As Feminist, Women-centric: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
- Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri Breaks up with Housemate Paras Chhabra?
- WhatsApp Users, Dark Mode is Finally Rolling Out With Beta For Android: Here is How to Use it
- 'What's Your Take on CAA?' Fans Wanted Shah Rukh Khan to Break His Silence on #AskSRK