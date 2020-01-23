Take the pledge to vote

Shivaji's Raj Mudra & Total Saffron: On Balasaheb's Birthday, Raj Thackeray Unveils MNS's New Flag

Raj Thackeray began his mega rally in Mumbai's Goregaon by garlanding the picture of Savarkar along with B R Ambedkar, Probodhankar Thackeray and Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Chaitanya Mangure | CNN-News18

Updated:January 23, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
File photo of MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday unveiled the new flag of his party, which is saffron in colour and has a Rajmudra in centre.

The colour was changed from saffron, blue and green to just saffron, while the Raj mudra in the flag was used during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj rule.

Raj-Thackeray-Flag

Thackeray began his mega rally by garlanding the picture of Savarkar along with B R Ambedkar, Probodhankar Thackeray and Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The flag launch came on a day when Shiv Sainiks mark the birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray, Raj's uncle and founder of Shiv Sena — a party headed by his cousin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier, it was said that Thackeray may launch his son Amit into mainstream politics during the mega show of his party in Goregaon. The reports of the Raj-led party joining hands with the BJP have been doing the rounds after former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met Raj Thackeray recently.

