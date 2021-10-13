‘Shivakumar Takes Bribes, is of No Use’: Viral Video of Congress Leaders Leaves Karnataka Unit Red-faced

The Karnataka Congress was left red-faced when its senior leader and two of its leaders were found to be criticising state unit president DK Shivakumar in a video that emerged on Wednesday.

In the clip, which has been doing rounds on social media, former Lok Sabha MP VS Ugrappa and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee media coordinator Saleem Ahmed can be heard talking about a “scandal” involving Shivakumar. The two leaders allege that Shivakumar and his aides take bribes, India Today reported.

“It was six to eight per cent earlier and then it became 10 to 12 per cent. It is all ‘DK adjustment’. Mulgund (Shivakumar’s close aide) has made a profit of Rs 50-100 crore. If Mulgund has this much, one can only imagine how much DK has," Saleem Ahmed can be heard saying the clip.

News18 cannot independently verify the contents of the video.

The two leaders can also be heard saying that Shivakumar is of no relevance to the Congress and that he drinks a lot.

“We all fought hard to make DK the president. But he hurt us and the party,” says Ugrappa.

They further claim that Shivakumar stutters while speaking and gets drunk because of it. “He stutters while talking. I don’t know if it’s low BP or if he’s a drunkard. That’s what we discussed, media also asked if he was drinking then but he wasn’t. Siddaramaiah’s body language is kadak (smart),” Ahmed says in the video.

The video has surfaced a day after Income Tax officials conducted a raid on an image and political consultancy firm in Bengaluru that counts Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar as a client.

The firm, DesignBoxed, has been handling Shivakumar’s strategy and image for the past six months. It has also been involved in Congress campaigns in Assam and Chhattisgarh.

