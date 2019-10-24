Shivendra Raje Bhonsle in Satara Election Results 2019: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Heir to the Satara royal family, BJP leader Shivendra Raje Bhosale is re-contesting state elections from the Satara constituency in the coming state elections. He was previously elected as MLA from 2004 to 2019 as a member of the Nationalist Congress Party. Shivendra is the son of the former MLA Abhaya Raje Bhosale. Lok Sabha MP from Satara Udhayanraje Bhosale, a member of the BJP, is his cousin.

262. Satara (सातारा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Satara district of Maharashtra and is part of Satara Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.97% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.85%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.87%.

Satara Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Shivaji Narayan Bhosale IND -- -- Vijayanand Shankarrao Shinde NCP -- -- Deepak Sahebrao Pawar BJP -- -- Bhonsle Shivendrasinh Abhaysinhraje LEADING IND -- -- Abhijit Wamanrao Awade-bichukale VBA -- -- Ashok Gorakhnath Dixit NOTA -- -- Nota

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,37,660 eligible electors, of which 1,70,310 were male, 1,67,341 female and 9 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,451 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,12,474 eligible electors, of which 1,58,143 were male, 1,54,330 female and 9 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,451 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,90,993.

Satara has an elector sex ratio of 982.57.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhonsle Shivendrasinh Abhaysinh of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 47813 votes which was 25.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 52.27% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Bhonsle Shivendrasinh Abhaysinh of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 105778 votes which was 64.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 77.6% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 262. Satara Assembly segment of Satara Lok Sabha constituency. Satara Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 10 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 55.03%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 59.97%, while it was 56.3 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.94%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 432 polling stations in 262. Satara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 426.

Extent: 262. Satara constituency comprises of the following areas of Satara district of Maharashtra: Jaoli Tehsil, Satara Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Varye, Dahivad, Parali, Ambavade Kh, Shendre, Satara and Satara(MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Satara is: 17.7225 73.8273.

