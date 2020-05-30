Shivpal Dials Nephew & SP Chief Akhilesh, Thanks Him For Taking Back Disqualification Plea

With the Samajwadi Party's decision to withdraw its plea for disqualification of party MLA Shivpal Yadav from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, it seems the unification of the first family is on its path.

Shivpal on Saturday also returned the gesture and called up nephew and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav and thanked him for taking back the disqualification application.

The telephonic conversation between the SP Chief and his estranged uncle has now given more strength to the speculations of the Yadav clan getting re-united before the 2022 state assembly polls.

Shivpal Yadav, who is still a SP MLA from Jaswantnagar assembly also extended an invitation to Akhilesh for the inauguration of newly built Lohia Bhawan in Etawah.

The newly built Lohia Bhawan will be inaugurated by SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav soon.

Sources also revealed that on Sunday, Shivpal may issue a formal ‘Thank You’ letter to Akhilesh and Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary.

The Akhilesh-led Samajwadi Party had sought disqualification of Shivpal under the anti-defection law in September 2019 after the latter had floated his own party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party. Although PSPL couldn’t win any seat in the 2017 Assembly elections and 2019 Lok Sabha Polls but it did manage to dent prospects of Samajwadi Party on many seats.

Fueling rumours of a possible reunion, Chaudhary had answered a question on the same with a cryptic reply: “It is politics, anything is possible.”