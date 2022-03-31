Shivpal Meeting CM Yogi Adityanath After Skipping Post-Poll Talks with SP Allies Sparks Speculation

Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle, and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) president Shivpal Yadav met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath late Wednesday evening, fuelling speculations that he may leave the SP alliance soon, according to sources. The meeting between Shivpal and CM Yogi Adityanath lasted for about 20 minutes at the CM’s official residence in Lucknow. Sources close to Shivpal Yadav said the PSPL chief may make some big announcement soon.

Earlier, Shivpal had skipped the post-election meeting of the Samajwadi Party allies called at the SP headquarters in Lucknow on Tuesday. Shivpal had said in Bharthana (Etawah) that he had nothing to say on the issue. “If I want to say something, I will call you (the media),” Shivpal had said.

Shivpal had on March 26 said despite being a Samajwadi Party MLA, he was not called for the review meeting of party MLAs in Lucknow. However, the SP later clarified that Shivpal has his own outfit and was an ally, and that a meeting for allies was scheduled later. Shivpal contested the recent elections on SP symbol from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah district.

However, Shivpal has not said anything regarding his meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath, but speculations are rife that he may either switchover to the BJP or ally his party with the NDA. There are talks that the BJP may send Shivpal Yadav to Rajya Sabha and his son Aditya may contest on his Jaswantnagar seat.

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told News18 said, “Anyone who wants to come for the betterment and development of Uttar Pradesh is most welcome, but people who want to come for their own betterment and vested interests are definitely not welcome in the BJP.”

Ahead of the 2022 UP assembly elections, Akhilesh and Shivpal had joined hands after years of dissent. On January 1, 2017, then Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav had wrested control of the SP from his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal.

Meanwhile, Shivpal, on September 28, 2018, announced that his new political party PSPL. Shivpal had complained that he felt neglected in the SP, which was founded by his elder brother Mulayam, after his nephew took charge. Akhilesh kept ruling out any alliance with his uncle all these years. The duo did not come together for the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

