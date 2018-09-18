Shivpal Yadav a BJP Agent on Mission to Defame Akhilesh, Alleges SP leader

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Pawan Pandey on Tuesday took a dig at Shivpal Yadav, who recently announced his Samajwadi Secular Morcha, calling him an agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Speaking to the media in Faizabad, Pandey said, “It was because of Shivpal Yadav that Ayodhya’s development suffered as all the files related to the same were dumped in his office. Important ministries were under Yadav and he took undue advantage of it. When funds were sought for the development of Ram Ki Paudi, his department did not release them.”The former Ayodhya MLA added, “Today, he is working as an agent of the BJP and is on a mission to defame Akhilesh Yadav, who is also his nephew. It is a well-known fact that he took commission for everything.” Pandey’s remarks came a day after Yadav accused him of being a ‘commission agent’.Shivpal Yadav had recently announced his separate outfit, claiming that all dissenting SP leaders would come together under one umbrella. He had also said the Samajwadi Secular Morcha would contest on all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming 2019 elections.