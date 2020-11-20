Shivpal Yadav Announces 2022 Alliance With Estranged Nephew Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party

Akhilesh's estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav on Thursday announced that his party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) will be forging alliance with Samajwadi Party ahead of the state assembly polls in 2022. However, Shivpal said that he will not be merging with any party and would contest the election on his party's symbol.

The decision of Shivpal came days after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav announced of leaving Jaswant Nagar assembly seat for his estranged uncle and promised to allot a cabinet berth to him if the party comes to power.

“Our party's organization has been almost fully built across every district in the state and I am touring the state to strengthen the organization. In the upcoming assembly elections in UP, I will forge an alliance with the Samajwadi Party according to the seats. Our party will not merge with any party nor will we contest on any other election symbol,” Shivpal said after a meeting of the District Cooperative Bank Board in Etawah.

“Talks are going on with other parties as well, but we want an alliance with the SP to take power away from the BJP,” he added.

Shivpal Yadav’s alliance with Samajwadi Party is likely to indicate a turn in politics in the Etawah region and adjoining districts.

Akhilesh Yadav had earlier made it clear that SP will not be forging alliance with major political parties. He claimed that he will proceed with tie-ups with smaller political parties the state.

“Samajwadi Party will try to form an understanding with smaller political parties but there will be no alliance with any big political parties. I have said it many times earlier and today I am saying it again, Pragatisheel Party will also be adjusted and Jaswantnagar has already been left for their leader and in times to come, we will also give cabinet berth to the party,” Akhilesh Yadav had said.

Earlier, the SP had withdrawn its plea for disqualification of party MLA Shivpal Yadav from the UP Assembly, which was also seen as unification of the Yadav family. After this, Shivpal Yadav had also returned the gesture and called up nephew Akhilesh and thanked him for taking back the disqualification application.

Shivpal Yadav, who is still a SP MLA from Jaswantnagar had formed his own political outfit after dissent with Akhilesh Yadav. Although PSP couldn’t win any seat in the 2017 Assembly elections and 2019 Lok Sabha polls but it did manage to dent prospects of Samajwadi Party on many seats.