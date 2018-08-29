Shivpal Yadav Confirms SP Break-Up, Decides to Float Samajwadi Secular Morcha

Ending a tenuous truce in the Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s brother Shivpal Yadav has decided to float a secular front challenging the leadership of his nephew and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.“I am not being given any work, so we have decided to form Samajwadi Secular Morcha. I waited this long because I wanted the Samajwadi Party to stay united. I welcome anyone who is being sidelined in the party,” Shivpal said.The last bout between the uncle and the nephew was fought two years back when Akhilesh removed chacha Shivpal as the state president of the party and a hurriedly called national convention nominated the former UP CM as SP chief replacing Mulayam Singh Yadav.Shivpal has since been lying low, he was not present in the party national executive held in Lucknow last month. There have been attempts made by sections in the family to arrive at some permanent political settlement to the festering problem. Shivpal tried to reach out to the nephew by standing by the party in the Rajya Sabha polls held earlier this year. He’s also reportedly held a couple of meetings with Mulayam’s cousin and Akhilesh loyalist Ram Gopal Yadav.The growing restlessness in the Shivpal camp is compounded by the fact that the once powerful chacha has been kept completely out of loop on party matters — especially as Akhilesh finalises grand alliance with the BSP and the Congress ahead of 2019 general elections.The former CM and Mulayam’s son has dropped clear hints that he and not his wife Dimple would contest the next Lok Sabha elections from Kannauj in central UP. Out of the 7 party MPs in the Lok Sabha, 5 are from the SP’s first family. That includes the patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, nephew Dharmendra, Akshay, Tej Pratap and bahu Dimple Yadav.The move to pitch Akhilesh is also being seen as an image makeover and a tactic to blunt allegations of SP being reduced to a ‘family enterprise’.The collateral damage of this entire exercise could also be borne by Shivpal’s son Aditya and Shivpal himself if he was seeking a redemption of sorts by getting elected to Parliament and shifting base to Delhi.Shivpal's son Aditya is currently chairman of the state cooperative federation and the remaining few among MSY’s nephews too have not entered the electoral fray. The upcoming Lok Sabha polls would have been an opportunity to do precisely that — a part of the rehabilitation package for uncle Shivpal.Shivpal, waiting in the wings for almost a year now, seems to be getting anxious about his political future in the SP. In the last few months, he’s made multiple trips to Delhi on weekends and met his political aides and legal experts.