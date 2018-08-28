Shivpal Yadav May Challenge Akhilesh With New 'Secular Front', in Talks With Smaller Parties

In wake of recent meetings with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and secret meetings during his frequent visits to Delhi, sources say Samajwadi Party veteran Shivpal is planning to float a new political outfit.Shivpal, Akhilesh Yadav's uncle, is trying to forge an understanding with various smaller political outfits like the Mahan Dal, Apna Dal Krishna Patel faction and few others and project a new 'secular front' that is independent of the SP-BSP.Highly placed sources close to Shivpal say he intends to go on a political tour of east UP by September end.Any attempt to float a secular front as an alternative to SP-BSP combine will undercut mahagathbandhan votes, which will then indirectly help the BJP.On Sunday, Shivpal Yadav said he was still waiting to be assigned some responsibility by the party."For the past one-and-half years, I have been waiting, but so far the party has not assigned any responsibility to me," Yadav told reporters.The move on part of Shivpal can be for two reasons: first, to pressurise Akhilesh into accommodating him and his son with respect within the party; second, create a strong perception against the Samajwadi Party.His exit and formation of a new political front will mount pressure on the SP, which will then clearly lose its bargaining power in alliance talks.A leader close to Shivpal Yadav said, “We intend to provide a viable secular front against the BJP. If things work out, we look forward to alliance with like-minded parties to stop the BJP in 2019.”However, if such a thing materialises it will eat into the votes for the much talked about SP-BSP-Cong alliance.