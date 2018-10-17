English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shivpal Yadav Moves into Mayawati's Old Bungalow
Shivpal Yadav reached the bungalow with supporters on Wednesday morning and performed religious rituals before entering it.
File image of Shivpal Yadav. (Image: Getty Images)
Lucknow: Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM) founder Shivpal Yadav on Wednesday shifted to the government bungalow vacated by Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati at 6 Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg here.
"After having 'puja and hawan', Shivpal ji has formally entered the bungalow today on the occasion of Durga Ashtmi," an SSM leader said.
