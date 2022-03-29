Shivpal Yadav, Pallavi Patel skip Samajwadi Party's Meet for Allies in Lucknow

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) chief and Samajwadi Party ally Shivpal Yadav skipped the post-election meeting of Samajwadi Party allies called at the SP headquarters in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA Abbas Ansari and Apna Dal (K) leader Pallavi Patel, too, did not attend the meeting called by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Speaking to the media in Bharthana (Etawah), Akhilesh’s uncle Shivpal said, “I have nothing to say on the issue. If I want to say something, I will call you [the media].”

On March 26, Shivpal Yadav had said that despite being an MLA from SP, he was not called for the review meeting of SP MLAs in Lucknow. However, SP later clarified that Shivpal Yadav has his own outfit and was an ally, and that a meeting for allies was scheduled later. Shivpal contested the recent elections on SP symbol from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat of Etawah district.

While Patel, who defeated Keshav Prasad Maurya, was not present, her party was represented by Apna Dal (K) national general secretary Pankaj Niranjan.

In the recent UP assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party retained power for a second consecutive term in the state, winning 255 of the 403 assembly seats. The SP bagged 111 seats. After the results, Shivpal had blamed the BJP for their defeat. “Our (SP alliance) seats and vote percentage have increased in the elections. The people of the state did not defeat the SP. It was because of BJP’s dishonesty and cunningness that we lost,” Shivpal had stated.

Ahead of the 2022 UP Assembly elections Akhilesh and Shivpal had joined hands after years of dissent.

On January 1, 2017, then Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav had wrested control of the SP from his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal.

Meanwhile, Shivpal, on September 28, 2018, announced his new political party PSPL. Shivpal had complained that he felt neglected in the SP, which was founded by his elder brother Mulayam, after his nephew took charge. Akhilesh kept ruling out any alliance with his uncle all these years. The duo did not come together for the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

