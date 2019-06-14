Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

No Merger, Says Shivpal Yadav As He Hails UP CM Yogi Adityanath as Honest & Dedicated

Following a bad performance of the Samajwadi Party in the recent general election, rumours were rife that the Yadav clan might forget its differences and come together for the next state election in 2022

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:June 14, 2019, 6:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
No Merger, Says Shivpal Yadav As He Hails UP CM Yogi Adityanath as Honest & Dedicated
File photo of rebel SP leader Shivpal Yadav.
Loading...

Lucknow: Rebel Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and founder of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) Shivpal Yadav has, for now, laid to rest all speculations about a merger of his party with the SP.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in Lucknow on Friday, Shivpal said, “We are a strong and growing party in the state and will contest the 2022 assembly election on our own with our full might. We will take up the issues of people and fight for them. Our party will play an important role in the state politics.”

However, the younger brother of SP Patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav also hailed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his honesty and dedication at the press meet, even as he attacked state ministers for indulging in corruption.

He said, “The UP CM is an honest and dedicated man, but his ministers are spreading corruption from their air-conditioned rooms. Crimes like rapes and murders are on the rise, but our state police is busy elsewhere. The issue of law and order is not the priority of the government it seems.”

Following a bad performance of the SP in the recent general election, rumours were rife that the Yadav clan might forget its differences and come together for the next state poll.

There were also reports that the SP patriarch had asked his son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to bring senior leaders back into the party fold.

Following differences with Akhilesh, Shivpal floated his party in 2018 stating that he was not getting his “due respect in the SP.”

The formation of the new party ahead of the Lok Sabha election was seen as an attempt to dent the SP’s vote-base, which many believe Shivpal managed to do quite well.

He contested and lost from the Firozabad parliamentary constituency, but ensured a split among SP voters which ultimately resulted in the loss of SP candidate and Shivpal’s nephew Akshay Yadav.

Earlier, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati had allegedly blamed Shivpal for splitting votes in the state’s Yadav-dominated seats and indirectly helped the BJP.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram