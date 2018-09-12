Shivpal Yadav’s Samajwadi Secular Morcha Releases First List of Spokespersons

Moving a step ahead with ‘Samajwadi Secular Morcha’ -- Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Yadav’s newly formed outfit -- the SP leaders on Wednesday announced their first list of spokespersons in Lucknow.A total of nine names have been included in this list, some who were shunted out from the Samajwadi Party by SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav in 2017.The names include former SP MLA Sharda Pratap Shukla, Shadab Fatima, Nawab Ali Akbar, Deepak Mishra, Sudhir Singh, Professor Dileep Yadav, Abhishek Singh Ashu, Mohammad Farhat Raees Khan and Arvind Yadav.Speaking at a function in Lucknow on Tuesday, Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Shivpal Yadav compared SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to Kauravas from the Mahabharata. “Pandavas had asked for five villages from the Kauravas, but I had only asked for respect. I have taken this step after waiting for two years and now there is no turning back. I have taken this step after consulting netaji Mulayam Singh Yadav,” he said.“I never wanted an infight but some people were helping my opponents. People generally get arrogant when they taste power, just like Ravana got arrogant. I came into politics after netaji (Mulayam Yadav) told me to join. I would have been a farmer otherwise. I paddled bicycle for months when there were elections in the State. If I had got a ticket in 1980, I would have definitely won, but I got ticket in 1996 when netaji joined national politics,” added Shivpal, who recently ended a tenuous truce in the Samajwadi Party and decided to float a secular front challenging the leadership of his nephew and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.