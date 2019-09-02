Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shivraj Backs MP Minister's 'Digvijaya Running Govt' Remark, Expresses Shock Over 'Constitutional Crisis'

The former MP Chief Minister’s comment comes a day after the state Forest Minister Umang Singhar accused Digvijaya Singh of running the government behind the scenes.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:September 2, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
Shivraj Backs MP Minister's 'Digvijaya Running Govt' Remark, Expresses Shock Over 'Constitutional Crisis'
File photo of Kamal Nath and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday launched an attack on the Kamal Nath government and said there is a constitutional crisis in the state as senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is running the government from behind curtains.

The former MP Chief Minister’s comment comes a day after the state Forest Minister Umang Singhar accused Digvijaya Singh of running the government behind the scenes.

Addressing the media here, Chouhan repeated Singhar’s commends and claimed there is a constitutional crisis in MP as Digvijaya, who is holding no constitutional post, is threating the state ministers.

“It’s a bizarre situation in MP. How is Digvijaya running the government, he was sending letters to ministers seeking answers on the works assigned by him,” Chouhan said.

The former MP chief minister said that Digvijaya had no right to threaten state ministers. “We are not saying, this a cabinet minister who is saying that Congress government is being run by Digvijaya Singh,” Chouhan said.

Urging Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to intervene in the matter, Chouhan claimed the situation has left the bureaucrats confused.

Meanwhile, MP Minister Sajjan Singh Verma came out in opposition against Singhar and said that senior party leaders have the right to extend suggestions or advice to the government. “It’s up to the Chief Minister to accept it or discard it,” Verma said adding he has not received any such letter from Digvijaya Singh.

Asked on a reaction on Singhar’s claims, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said “everyone knows who is running the government and he need not comment on this.”

