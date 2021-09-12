Shivraj Chouhan, Bommai, Khattar: Chief Ministers Set to Attend New Gujarat CM’s Coronation

Chief Minister of four BJP-led states, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend Bhupendra Patel’s swearing-in as Gujarat’s new Chief Minister on Sunday. The Ghatlodia MLA will replace Vijay Rupani, who had resigned from his post on Saturday.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will attend the oath-taking ceremony, sources told CNN-News18. Shah, who will also be present, will land in Ahmedabad at around 12.30 PM and return to the capital at night, they said.

Bommai had previously replaced former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa late July, in a change of guard similar to what is being seen now.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat announced in a tweet that “the newly appointed leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Legislature Party, Bhupendrabhai Patel, presented a proposal to form a new government under his leadership" on Sunday.

“Accepting the proposal, he was invited to take oath as the Chief Minister on September 13, 2021 at 2:20 pm," he said.

The new CM was not on any list of probables floating around in the circles of political observers and commentators. Rupani had turned 65 last month and if sources are to be believed, the party was not so confident of facing the next elections in Gujarat under his leadership. Rupani in his resignation speech spoke of “Nayi Urja and Naya Utsaah" as the reason for choosing a new Chief Minister.

BJP president C R Paatil said that only Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the chief minister. He added the new cabinet will be formed after consultation with the senior leaders in a couple of days.

No discussion was held in the legislature party meeting about the deputy chief minister’s post, he said. Patel, who was also present there, told reporters that he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda, and Union minister Amit Shah for the trust they reposed in him. He said he was also grateful to the trust reposed in him by the Gujarat leadership, including outgoing CM Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel, C R Paatil and other leaders. He said the blessing of former CM Anandiben Patel were with him all the time.

