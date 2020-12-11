Shivraj Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia Finalise Talks on Inclusion of Loyalists in MP Boards, Corporations

Ever since the Madhya Pradesh bypolls have concluded, BJP MLAs, especially from Jyotiraditya Scindia camp, are keen to get key positions in the state cabinet as well as political appointments on boards and corporations. However, delay in cabinet expansion is only adding to their woes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had emerged victorious in the Madhya Pradesh by-election held recently by winning 19 out of 28 seats to retain power in the state.

State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday met to discuss over political appointments in boards and corporations. Some leaders from Scindia camp also the Chief Minister's official residence when the talks were underway. Scindia is trying to get his loyalists – Tulsiram Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput on board in the cabinet. Both the MLAs have won MP bypolls with sizable margins.

Besides this, Scindia is also seeking political appointments for his loyalists and former MLAs — Imarti Devi, Aidal Singh Kansana and Girraj Dandotiya.

According to sources, after several hours of deliberation, it was decided that Kansana and Imarti Devi will be accommodated in boards and corporation appointments.

The meeting was also attended by state BJP president VD Sharma, joint organising general secretary Hitanand Sharma and others.

To show his strength, Scindia had reached at the CM House in Bhopal with a cavalcade comprising of 40 vehicles and a flurry of supporting leaders. It was Scindia's third visit to the city in less than a month in which he has been meeting Shivraj Chouhan and top RSS leaders in an attempt to let his supporters find suitable positions in BJP and state government cabinet.

Political observers also believe that Scindia had joined BJP with pomp and show with the 22 Congress MLAs in March this year but post bypoll, he is finding it hard to let his loyalists get key posts in the BJP.

BJP planning to put dissenters as mayoral candidates

Having plenty of new entrants in the party, the BJP is planning to field several senior leaders into upcoming civic polls for the post of mayors. In Bhopal, former Mayor Krishna Gaur is a strong claimant for the post, while Congress could field former Mayor Vibha Patel. In Indore, Kailash Vijayvargiya's loyalist MLA Ramesh Mendola is in the hunt, while Congress party could pick one among Jitu Patwari and MLA Sanjay Shukla. In Jabalpur, BJYM state head Abhilash Pandey is in the hunt while Congress could field corproator Jagat Bahdur.