Shivraj Govt in MP Likely to Move Supreme Court Over OBC Quota issue

Bhopal: As the issue of reservation quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) continues to ripple politics in Madhya Pradesh, the Shivraj Chouhan government is planning to move the Supreme Court on the matter.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court, which is currently hearing close to three dozen petitions on the proposed increase in OBC quota from 14% to 27%, on July 13 refused to allow the hike, and instructed the state government to continue with recruitments using 14% OBC reservation.

On Wednesday evening, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had convened a meeting of BJP OBC cell and wherein it was decided that the state government will approach the SC on the quota issue.

Besides, the meeting also discussed proposed hike in OBC creamy layer from existing Rs 8 lakh annual limit to Rs 12 lakh per annum, a senior leader of the BJP said.

MLAs, MPS and leaders of OBC cell took part in the meeting and future strategy of the cell besides discussing HC’s verdict of keeping the OBC quota limited at 14% for the time being, Bhagat Singh Kushwah, the BJP OBC cell state head said.

The state government will pursue this matter as per set norms, he added.

On Tuesday, the HC had allowed the state government to carry on with recruitments but with 14% OBC quota norm and keep 13% reservation benefits in the reserve until final orders.

Following a dispute in OBC quota, which was hiked by then CM Kamal Nath to 27%, large numbers of recruitments have been stalled as the HC is yet to dispose of the matter. The state government on Tuesday had sought HC guidelines on recruitment of medical officers and others ahead of possible covid19 third wave.

The Congress has been mounting pressure on the BJP government for ensuring that OBCs benefit from the 27% quota.

