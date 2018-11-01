English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shivraj Reminds Rahul of ‘Indian Culture’ After His ‘Kamal, Ice-Cream's Nice’ Remark
Shivraj Singh Chouhan faulted the Congress leader for addressing Kamal Nath by his first name.
Rahul Gandhi offers an ice-cream to a child in Madhya Pradesh.
Loading...
New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took exception to Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressing Kamal Nath by his first name — Kamal — during an ice-cream stopver in Indore.
After a day of campaigning, Rahul Gandhi was headed for a popular hangout, "56 Dukan", with Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia in tow.
As Rahul was handed his cup of dessert, he spotted a boy arriving at the parlour with his parents. "Hello! Ice-cream logey? (want an ice-cream)" he asked the child. The child was happy to oblige and the Congress leaders were seen smiling.
Subsequently, Rahul also asked Kamal Nath, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief, to try the ice-cream. "Kamal, ice cream bohat achi hai tum bhi khao (Kamal, ice cream is really nice, you should have it too)," said Rahul.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan faulted the Congress leader for addressing Kamal Nath by his first name.
"Kamal Nath has worked with his father (Rajiv Gandhi). Is this Indian culture to address a man of 70-75 years by his name?" Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, Chouhan’s son Kartikey has filed a criminal defamation case against Rahul for claiming his name featured in Panama Papers.
In his defence, the Congress president said the remark was a result of confusion owing to the scale of corruption in the BJP.
“BJP mein itna bhrashtachaar hai ki main kal confuse ho gaya tha. Madhya Pradesh ke CM ne Panama nahi kiya unhone to e-tendering aur vyapam scam kiye hain (There is so much corruption in the BJP that I got confused. The Madhya Pradesh CM has not done Panama but he has done e-tendering and Vyapam scams),” said Rahul clarifying his remarks.
The BJP, aiming to win a fourth term in Madhya Pradesh, used Gandhi's ‘confusion’ to ramp up its attack on the Congress.
"After Rahul Gandhi made allegations against me and my son, media asked him for proof. However, he said that he got confused. If you will keep getting confused like this, then how will you run the country?" Chouhan said.
After a day of campaigning, Rahul Gandhi was headed for a popular hangout, "56 Dukan", with Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia in tow.
As Rahul was handed his cup of dessert, he spotted a boy arriving at the parlour with his parents. "Hello! Ice-cream logey? (want an ice-cream)" he asked the child. The child was happy to oblige and the Congress leaders were seen smiling.
Subsequently, Rahul also asked Kamal Nath, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief, to try the ice-cream. "Kamal, ice cream bohat achi hai tum bhi khao (Kamal, ice cream is really nice, you should have it too)," said Rahul.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan faulted the Congress leader for addressing Kamal Nath by his first name.
"Kamal Nath has worked with his father (Rajiv Gandhi). Is this Indian culture to address a man of 70-75 years by his name?" Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, Chouhan’s son Kartikey has filed a criminal defamation case against Rahul for claiming his name featured in Panama Papers.
In his defence, the Congress president said the remark was a result of confusion owing to the scale of corruption in the BJP.
“BJP mein itna bhrashtachaar hai ki main kal confuse ho gaya tha. Madhya Pradesh ke CM ne Panama nahi kiya unhone to e-tendering aur vyapam scam kiye hain (There is so much corruption in the BJP that I got confused. The Madhya Pradesh CM has not done Panama but he has done e-tendering and Vyapam scams),” said Rahul clarifying his remarks.
The BJP, aiming to win a fourth term in Madhya Pradesh, used Gandhi's ‘confusion’ to ramp up its attack on the Congress.
"After Rahul Gandhi made allegations against me and my son, media asked him for proof. However, he said that he got confused. If you will keep getting confused like this, then how will you run the country?" Chouhan said.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Son of Pakistani Legend Abdul Qadir Wants to Play for Australia
- Delhi Pollution - Top 5 CNG Cars to Buy in India: Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Alto and More
- First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros Are Now Considered as Genuine Laptop Replacements
- From Sonam Kapoor to Twinkle Khanna, Bollywood Celebrates Halloween; See Pics
- Twitter is Busy Doing 'Diwali Ki Safai' and the Desi Kid in You Will Relate to it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...