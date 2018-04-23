English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Govt Crippled Watchdog to Let Corruption in MGNREGS Flourish: Congress
Congress RTI Cell in-charge Ajay Dubey said that 320 complaints have been registered under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) but as many as 230 are pending and even in those complaints where action was taken, it was not stringent enough.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Bhopal: The Congress on Monday alleged that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has been plagued by corruption in the state under the rule of Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government, which has deliberately crippled the watchdog.
Congress RTI Cell in-charge Ajay Dubey said that there are only 12 serving ombudsman for the scheme, who are old and inactive, and hence, can't keep a check on graft. Dubey said that 320 complaints have been registered under the scheme but as many as 230 are pending and even in those complaints where action was taken, it was not stringent enough.
He alleged that Chouhan, who is the ex-officio chairman of MGNREGS general council, hasn't convened a single meeting in the last four years. "The chief secretary of MP is the serving head of MGNREGS Board of Directors but the scheme is in bad shape," he added.
According to him, there has to be an ombudsman in every district but the state government has not complied with that norm. "After persistent struggle since 2008, the state government did appoint Ombudsman in MP but not district-wise against the norms and in order to shield corruption and exploitation prevalent in MP," he said.
He also claimed that the maximum migration of labourers takes place in Bundelkhand region where 29 complaints of anomalies were raised but no action has been taken.
He urged PM Modi, who is visiting Mandla in MP on April 24, to ensure an impartial probe into the MGNREGS anomalies and appointment of 51 ombudsmen in 51 districts of the state.
AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh has already written to PM Modi to issue instructions for clearance of Rs 450 crore MGNREGS dues pending in various tribal-dominated districts of MP.
PM Modi on the occasion of Panchyat Raj Day on April 24 would visit Mandla and communicate with several panchayat office bearers.
Also Watch
Congress RTI Cell in-charge Ajay Dubey said that there are only 12 serving ombudsman for the scheme, who are old and inactive, and hence, can't keep a check on graft. Dubey said that 320 complaints have been registered under the scheme but as many as 230 are pending and even in those complaints where action was taken, it was not stringent enough.
He alleged that Chouhan, who is the ex-officio chairman of MGNREGS general council, hasn't convened a single meeting in the last four years. "The chief secretary of MP is the serving head of MGNREGS Board of Directors but the scheme is in bad shape," he added.
According to him, there has to be an ombudsman in every district but the state government has not complied with that norm. "After persistent struggle since 2008, the state government did appoint Ombudsman in MP but not district-wise against the norms and in order to shield corruption and exploitation prevalent in MP," he said.
He also claimed that the maximum migration of labourers takes place in Bundelkhand region where 29 complaints of anomalies were raised but no action has been taken.
He urged PM Modi, who is visiting Mandla in MP on April 24, to ensure an impartial probe into the MGNREGS anomalies and appointment of 51 ombudsmen in 51 districts of the state.
AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh has already written to PM Modi to issue instructions for clearance of Rs 450 crore MGNREGS dues pending in various tribal-dominated districts of MP.
PM Modi on the occasion of Panchyat Raj Day on April 24 would visit Mandla and communicate with several panchayat office bearers.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- US Soldier Becomes World's First Penis Transplant Receiver, Was Injured in Afghanistan
- More Rape Cases Being Reported Is A Good Thing: Naseeruddin Shah
- Barcelona Star Lionel Messi Overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo as Highest Earner
- ‘Cancelled Ola Ride as Driver Was ...,’ Controversial Tweet Triggers Hilarious Memes
- Asus Zenfone Max Pro First Impressions Review: An All-Rounder With a Mammoth Battery