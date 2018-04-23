GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Govt Crippled Watchdog to Let Corruption in MGNREGS Flourish: Congress

Congress RTI Cell in-charge Ajay Dubey said that 320 complaints have been registered under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) but as many as 230 are pending and even in those complaints where action was taken, it was not stringent enough.

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2018, 9:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Govt Crippled Watchdog to Let Corruption in MGNREGS Flourish: Congress
File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Bhopal: The Congress on Monday alleged that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has been plagued by corruption in the state under the rule of Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government, which has deliberately crippled the watchdog.

Congress RTI Cell in-charge Ajay Dubey said that there are only 12 serving ombudsman for the scheme, who are old and inactive, and hence, can't keep a check on graft. Dubey said that 320 complaints have been registered under the scheme but as many as 230 are pending and even in those complaints where action was taken, it was not stringent enough.

He alleged that Chouhan, who is the ex-officio chairman of MGNREGS general council, hasn't convened a single meeting in the last four years. "The chief secretary of MP is the serving head of MGNREGS Board of Directors but the scheme is in bad shape," he added.

According to him, there has to be an ombudsman in every district but the state government has not complied with that norm. "After persistent struggle since 2008, the state government did appoint Ombudsman in MP but not district-wise against the norms and in order to shield corruption and exploitation prevalent in MP," he said.

He also claimed that the maximum migration of labourers takes place in Bundelkhand region where 29 complaints of anomalies were raised but no action has been taken.

He urged PM Modi, who is visiting Mandla in MP on April 24, to ensure an impartial probe into the MGNREGS anomalies and appointment of 51 ombudsmen in 51 districts of the state.

AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh has already written to PM Modi to issue instructions for clearance of Rs 450 crore MGNREGS dues pending in various tribal-dominated districts of MP.

PM Modi on the occasion of Panchyat Raj Day on April 24 would visit Mandla and communicate with several panchayat office bearers.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

Recommended For You