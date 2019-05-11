Shivraj Singh Chouhan Hits Back at Cong Over Loan Waivers, Dismisses MP Govt's Evidence

Following days of intense bickering over farm loan waivers, CM Shivraj Chouhan and Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath have now locked horns on Twitter with the former CM saying that the waivers were only an eyewash.Chouhan on Thursday had hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s claim that even the BJP leader’s kin had received loan waivers. “I enquired about the truth and learnt that my brotherRohit did not apply for loan waiver and Income Tax payee was also written against his name in the loan waiver list,” Chouhan had said.Reiterating his counter-claim to the grand-old party's argument, Chouhan on Friday tweeted saying, “When my brother did not give the application, who did you (Kamal Nath) give the loan waiver to? In your vachanpatra (promise document) you had said that the government will not waive off the loans of farmers who pay an income tax. My brother is a taxpayer, then how did you forgive his debt?”He was replying to Nath’s tweet in which the Chief Minister had said that the Congress government had waived off loans of 21 lakh farmers. “We have dispersed the amounts to the accounts of 21 lakh farmers. Even Shivraj Singh himself has admitted that his brother's debt has been forgiven,” he said.In a subsequent post, Chouhan slammed the Congress government saying that their first order itself had been bogus as he had promised to write off debts of up to Rs 2 lakh but the order was instead given for crop loan waivers. You have cheated the farmer, was Chouhan’s fiery response.The former Chief Minister further tweeted saying that Kamal Nath was yet to furnish the “no dues certificates” issued by banks. “You are giving your evidence, but the loans will be waived only when farmers get the no dues assurance”He also asked Kamal Nath to furnish UTR numbers of bank transactions, which are used to transfer money to the bank accounts.The Congress on Wednesday had said that it had issued loan waiver certifies to Chouhan’s kin – Rohit and Niranjan, natives of village Jait, the former Chief Minister’s birthplace.