'Chouhan Not Even Dust of Nehru's Feet': Digvijaya Singh Slams Former CM for Blaming Cong over Kashmir Crisis
Chouhan in Odisha accused the Congress of being responsible for many problems in the country and alleged that Nehru had committed a 'sin' by introducing Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
Bhopal: Congress leaders on Sunday hit out at Shivraj Singh Chouhan for blaming former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the Jammu and Kashmir crisis, with Digvijaya Singh saying the BJP leader is "not even the dust of Nehru's feet".
Chouhan, a former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, on Sunday in Odisha accused the Congress of being responsible for many problems in the country and alleged that Nehru had committed a "sin" by introducing Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Reacting to his statement, Singh said the Centre needs to act "thoughtfully" or else "Kashmir will slip out of our hands".
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also condemned Chouhan's statement against Nehru as "extremely objectionable and condemnable".
"Nehru ke pairon ki dhool bhi nahi hai Shivraj, sharm aani chahiye unko (Shivraj is not even the dust of Nehru's feet, he should be ashamed)," Singh told reporters in Sehore, around 35 kms from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.
Chouhan, a BJP vice president, had also said that "now the historic blunder committed by Nehru has been corrected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the revocation of the Article 370."
On August 5, Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the central government has decided abrogation of special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and creation of two new Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- after bifurcating the state.
"See what is happening in Srinagar and Kashmir. What I had said is coming true...They (Centre) have burnt their hands in the fire. Our priority is to save Kashmir. I urged Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and (National Security Advisor) Ajit Doval ji to work thoughtfully or else Kashmir will be out of our hands," Singh said.
In a tweet, Nath said, "The contribution of the first prime minister of the country, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who struggled for freedom and called as the creator of modern India, is unforgettable."
The chief minister said Chouhan's statement is "extremely objectionable and condemnable".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prabhas is a Huge Superstar but Has the Most Amazing Heart, Says Shraddha Kapoor
- Sara Ali Khan Calls Out For Her Coolie No 1 in First Teaser Poster
- Angry Haryana Youth Pushes Luxury BMW in River After Father Denies His New Jaguar Car Request: Watch Video
- Snaking In: A Giant Python Creeps Into Bathroom as Children are Brushing Teeth
- Amazon Freedom Sale: This Samsung 55-inch 4K TV For Rs 59,999 is a Super Deal