Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kamal Nath Embrace Each Other in Show of Affection on Eid

After engaging in acrimonious political and personal exchanges for weeks, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Sigh Chouhan and Congress state president Kamal Nath shared some light moments as they hugged each other during Eid celebrations in Bhopal on Saturday.The bonhomie between the leaders at the Eidgah brought the much-needed respite in the politically charged atmosphere in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.The two senior leaders, who arrived at the Eidgah Maidan in Old Bhopal on Saturday morning to extend Eid greetings to the Muslim community, shared the stage as well as several light moments.As people hugged and greeted each other after offering the namaz, the political adversaries also followed suit.During the embrace, Nath told the photographers present that the hug was not the only moment (in their friendship) and they had several pictures along similar lines.Addressing the gathering, Chouhan said the holy month of Ramzan brought peace and happiness and Eid increased the festive delight after one month of fasting.For his part, the Congress state president hoped that the festive atmosphere would bring an end to bitterness.Both the leaders also invited children on the stage and greeted them with hugs and sweets.Political observers were of the opinion that the two leaders, who are pitted against each other in election year, wanted to express solidarity with Muslims to cash in on their support.Issues cropped up between the two after Nath was crowned president of the MP Congress and both the leaders had heated exchanges.The acrimony escalated further when Nath was told that Chouhan had referred to him as a friend but the Congress leader, albeit in a lighter vein, said though the chief minister was his friend, it was also true “some friendsremain worthless (nalayak)”.Chouhan, who did not take kindly to the comments, said Nath had used foul language for him which exhibited his culture.