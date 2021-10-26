Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kamal Nath Focussing on Farmers Ahead of October 30 Bypolls in MP

As ‘Gaddari’, ‘Bikau’ and ‘Dhokha’ hogged limelight during the high-octane 2020 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, the focus has now shifted to farmers ahead of the October 30 bypolls. Bye-elections to one Lok Sabha and three assembly constituencies have much at stake for chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath.

While Nath made a point by going back to his flagship farm loan waiver scheme, which left unfinished due to the downfall of his government last year, CM Chouhan left no stone unturned to prove his pro-farmer credentials by referring to cash transfer under crop insurance plan.

Chouhan said in Khandwa on Tuesday he never let dearth of resources hamper farmers’ issues despite Covid-19 derailing the state economy and him borrowing money.

“I had transferred Rs 1,540 crore in the accounts of farmers and an upset Congress had complained against me,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan assured farmers of helping them install solar panels in their farmland and help them earn extra by selling excess power. In his trademark style, Chouhan also stayed at houses of villagers and also organised ‘chowpals’ to interact with them.

Meanwhile, Kamal Nath addressed a poll meeting in Alirajpur on Monday and said his government had waived farm loans of 27 lakh farmers, including 31,000 in Alirajpur, and alleged the state government credits amount into farmers’ accounts and later hands them recovery notices calling them ineligible.

He also lashed out at ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ saying BJP is calling the scheme as ‘Kisan Samman’ and ‘Kisan Kalyan’, whereas the inflation is at an all-time high in the state.

Besides Khandwa parliamentary seat, bypolls are being held in Jobat, Raigaon and Prithvipur assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh on October 30. Results will be declared on November 2.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.