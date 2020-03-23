Shivraj Singh Chouhan Likely to Take Oath as Madhya Pradesh CM Amid Coronavirus Chaos Today

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is touted to be BJP’s choice for the hot seat again, is likely to take oath on Monday, sources told News18.

The sources said that while names of Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Narottam Mishra, a former minister in the state, were initially doing the rounds, following the fall of the Congress government headed by Kamal Nath, who resigned on Friday, Chouhan has emerged as a frontrunner for the chief minister’s post.







BJP leaders on Monday said the party needs to choose a leader and stake claim quickly as the state urgently requires a functional government in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Chouhan had been in the frame during the entire Madhya Pradesh political crisis. Once the BJP managed to whisk out 22 Congress turncoats to Bengaluru, Chauhan was part of BJP’s top-level strategising in Delhi.

He is believed to have met Jyotiraditya Scindia several times before the latter crossed the ‘laxman rekha’ on Holi by meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in full public gaze.

The former chief minister also led the BJP petition in Supreme Court against Kamal Nath government’s refusal to take a floor test.

By constantly interacting with the media, supporters and MLAs, Chouhan kept the impression alive that when opportunity comes he would lead the government. But a setback came on Friday when the party high command indicated that the final decision on who will be Madhya Pradesh CM is yet to be taken.







The Nath government fell after 22 Congress MLAs quit the Assembly and later joined the BJP.

