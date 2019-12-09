Shivraj Singh Chouhan Sits on Dharna Against Delay in Probe of MP Rape and Murder Case

Bhopal: Upping the ante against the Kamal Nath-led Congress government over atrocities against women, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here observed a dharna along with senior party leaders over delay in offering justice to a minor girl who was raped and killed early this year in March.

Chouhan is protesting the fact that eight months have lapsed but the hapless family of the victim is still awaiting justice.

To add, the probe in the rape case hasn’t been finalised as the DNA report of the accused is pending with a Hyderabad-based laboratory where the samples were forwarded by Sagar-based overworked forensic science Lab months ago.

Early in March, a 12-year-old girl was raped and bludgeoned to death at Manuabhan Tekri, a famous tourist spot in Bhopal.

The court is yet to hand over the matter to a fast-track court and also the DNA report of the accused is yet to be received from Hyderabad.

"Let alone ensuring justice to the girl and her family, the state government could not even ensure that the DNA report is received in last eight months," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while starting dharna at Roshanpura square of the city on Monday.

Several senior MLAs, Bhopal mayor Alok Sharma and women and girls in large numbers joined Chouhan in the protest after which the protesters would march towards the Chief Minister’s House.

Law minister PC Sharma slammed Chouhan saying he has forgotten that MP was number one with highest rape cases in the country and the certificate in this regard was given by PM Narendra Modi government. “We are ensuring speedy justice in rape cases and the affected family of the girl would also be ensured justice and help,” added Sharma.

He also reminded Chouhan that his government was sitting idle after the sensational Habibganj gangrape of civil service aspirant and it was after Congress leaders protested, the then BJP government had swung into action.

To add, police headquarters in last few years has forwarded a proposal to establish forensic science lab in Bhopal to state government but the matter is still gathering dust.

The forensic science lab-based in Sagar remains overworked with huge numbers of samples forwarded to it and takes months to clear pending tests.

