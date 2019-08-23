Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Opposition for Criticising PM Modi

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said whichever party wished bad for Prime Minister Narendra Modi was done and dusted eventually.

“Jis party ya neta ne modiji ko gaali di wah utne hi gahre gadhhe me gaya (the party of leader which abused Modiji only saw a slump in fortune),” said Chouhan in Bhopal on Friday.

Look at the states like Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, whoever abused PM Modi more, was dumped deeper by the public.

Chouhan said that Government of UAE is honouring Modi with topmost civilian honour. Modi is the most popular politician of the country, he added saying he is a visionary leader.

“Not only India, the whole world is acknowledging his achievements,” he said.

Chouhan also spoke on Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s allegation that riding on high majority, PM was creating fear and destroying institutions and raised questions about the anti-Sikh riots. “Which party workers had set out on mob lynching then.”

He also slammed Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s newspaper advertisements in which the latter had boasted about farm loan waiver achievements saying, “Kamal Nathji, farmers don’t want your letters, but actual loan waiver.”

Saying that writing letters to farmers won’t achieve anything, Chouhan asked Nath to deposit one-time loan waiver amount in farmers’ accounts.

