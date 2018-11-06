Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Wife Earns Twice Than Him, Reveals Election Affidavit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s wife Sadhna Singh is richer than him, the affidavit filed by the couple to the Election Commission has revealed.Chouhan, who has held the post for close to 13 years, does not have a car, while his wife owns an Ambassador. Sadhna owns 492gm gold compared to her husband who has 96gm in his name. The chief minister also owns a revolver worth Rs 5,500 and domestic goods valued at Rs 2.5 lakh.According to a report published by Firstpost in 2013, Chouhan, who announced assets worth Rs 6.27 crore, was the wealthiest among his party colleagues who were appointed CMs in Delhi (Harshvardhan), Rajasthan (Vasundhara Raje) and Chhattisgarh (Dr Chhattisgarh). The figures reveal that Chouhan’s assets grew by Rs 8 lakh in the past five years, while his dues reduced to Rs 63 lakh from Rs 74 lakh in 2013.Declaring his assets and liabilities on Monday in an affidavit at the time of filing his nomination from Budni, his home seat in Sehore district, Chouhan declared an income of Rs 19, 70,465 while his wife showed Rs 37, 94, 644 as her income in the last financial year.The couple owns several plots of land as well as houses. A house in Vidisha and another in Bhopal is registered against Chouhan’s name, while his wife owns a house in posh Arera Colony. Chouhan is also the owner of four greenhouses, while Sadhna has two warehouses in her name.The collective assets of the Chouhan couple are valued at Rs 6.35 crore of which assets owned by Chouhan are valued at Rs 28,35, 0000 while his better half’s properties are worth Rs 35, 200, 000.Chouhan has mentioned the sources of income as salary, agricultural and horticulture income, rent and interests on bank deposits, while his wife draws income from agricultural and horticulture ventures, bank interests, rent of warehouses and earning as partner in dairy farm.