Shivraj's Murshidabad Rally Cancelled as West Bengal Govt Denied Permission For Chopper Landing: BJP
Chouhan, who is BJP's national vice-president, was scheduled to attend two rallies Wednesday - one at Baharampur in Murshidabad district and the other at Kharagpur in West Midnapore district.
File photo of BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Kolkata: The West Bengal BJP Wednesday said it has cancelled the rally of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Murshidabad district as the district administration denied permission to land his chopper.
Chouhan, a BJP national vice-president, was scheduled to attend two rallies Wednesday - one at Baharampur in Murshidabad district and the other at Kharagpur in West Midnapore district.
"We have decided to cancel the rally today as we were not given permission to land the chopper at Baharampur in Murshidabad district. He will be attending the rally at Kharagpur today," BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said.
It has been decided that Chouhan will now attend the rally at Kharagpur and will go there by road from the Kolkata airport, Basu said.
Accusing the state administration of indulging in "vendetta politics", Basu said the TMC cannot stop the "march of the BJP by denying permission to land choppers."
"Earlier also permission for landing of choppers had been denied for the rallies of (Uttar Pradesh CM) Yogi Adityanath, (Union minister) Smriti Irani and other leaders. This is not new to us. We will fight it out in our own way," he said.
The TMC leadership termed the charges against the state government baseless and claimed the district administration may not have allowed the landing of chopper after looking into the security aspect.
