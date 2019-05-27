English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shocked by Defeat of KCR's Daughter, TRS Supporter Dies; Kin Say He Had Stopped Sleeping & Eating
K. Chandrashekhar Rao appealed to party workers and her supporters not to lose heart as defeat and victory were part of the democratic process.
File photo of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K. Kavitha.
Loading...
Hyderabad: Disheartened by the defeat of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter K. Kavitha in the Lok Sabha elections, one of her supporters died of shock, TRS leaders said on Monday.
Kishore, a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) worker, died of cardiac arrest on Saturday in his village Manchikappa in Nizamabad district.
Following Kavitha's defeat from the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, Kishore had stopped sleeping and eating, according to the party leaders.
Kavitha on Monday visited Kishore's house and assured full support to the family from the party.
The TRS leader appealed to party workers and her supporters not to lose heart as defeat and victory were part of the democratic process.
The former MP said workers were the strength of the party and they should face the situation with courage.
Kavitha, who was elected from Nizamabad in 2014, assured the people that she will continue to work for them.
Kavitha was defeated by the Bharatiya Janata Party's D. Arvind by over 71,000 votes.
Party leaders said her prospects were marred by the entry of a record number of candidates including 178 farmers who wanted to highlight their problems like lack of remunerative prices for turmeric and red jowar.
The constituency also hit the national headlines as the Election Commission used a record number of Electronic Voting Machines to facilitate polling.
Kishore, a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) worker, died of cardiac arrest on Saturday in his village Manchikappa in Nizamabad district.
Following Kavitha's defeat from the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, Kishore had stopped sleeping and eating, according to the party leaders.
Kavitha on Monday visited Kishore's house and assured full support to the family from the party.
The TRS leader appealed to party workers and her supporters not to lose heart as defeat and victory were part of the democratic process.
The former MP said workers were the strength of the party and they should face the situation with courage.
Kavitha, who was elected from Nizamabad in 2014, assured the people that she will continue to work for them.
Kavitha was defeated by the Bharatiya Janata Party's D. Arvind by over 71,000 votes.
Party leaders said her prospects were marred by the entry of a record number of candidates including 178 farmers who wanted to highlight their problems like lack of remunerative prices for turmeric and red jowar.
The constituency also hit the national headlines as the Election Commission used a record number of Electronic Voting Machines to facilitate polling.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol Arrive at Ajay Devgn's House to Pay Last Respects to Veeru Devgan
- RIP Neerav Patel, Pioneer of Gujarati Dalit Literature Whose Death Didn't Make Headlines
- ICC World Cup 2019 Warm Up Game Live Score, Australia vs Sri Lanka at Southampton: SL Look For Early Wickets
- Fact Check: No, Sanath Jayasuriya Did Not Die While on a Visit to Canada
- BMW i8 Transformed Into Artistic Experiment by Thomas Scheibitz
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results