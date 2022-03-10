Shohratgarh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Shohratgarh seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Dr. Mohd. Sarfaraz Ansari (IND), Shiv Sagar (IND), Chaudhary Ravindra Pratap (INC), Radharaman Tripathi (BSP), Amar Singh Chaudhary (ASPKR), Omprakash (JDU), Jilajeet (NJPA), Prem Chandra (SBSPA), Vidhyanand Alias Vidyanand (BMP), Vinay Verma (ADS), Baxi Sharad Kumar Srivastava (AAP), Divakar Vikram Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 52.6%, which is -1.9% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Amar Singh Chaudhary of ADAL in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shohratgarh results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.302 Shohratgarh (शोहरतगढ़) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Shohratgarh is part of Domariyaganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.97% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,27,774 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,76,846 were male and 1,50,891 female and 37 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shohratgarh in 2019 was: 853 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,74,525 eligible electors, of which 1,83,944 were male,1,58,657 female and 43 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,05,453 eligible electors, of which 1,64,501 were male, 1,40,952 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shohratgarh in 2017 was 3. In 2012, there were 15 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Amar Singh Chaudhary of ADAL won in this seat defeating Mohd Jameel of BSP by a margin of 22,124 which was 11.85% of the total votes cast for the seat. ADAL had a vote share of 36.23% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Lalmunni Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mumtaj Ahmad of BSP by a margin of 17,512 votes which was 10.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 31% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 302 Shohratgarh Assembly segment of the 60. Domariyaganj Lok Sabha constituency. Jagdambika Pal of BJP won the Domariyaganj Parliament seat defeating Aftab Alam of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Domariyaganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 21 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 52.6%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 54.5%, while it was 53.8% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Shohratgarh went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.302 Shohratgarh Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 361. In 2012, there were 351 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.302 Shohratgarh comprises of the following areas of Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh: 1 Shohratgarh Tehsil and Sangrampur KC of 4 Itwa Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Shohratgarh constituency, which are: Gainsari, Itwa, Bansi, Kapilvastu,. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Nepal.

The total area covered by Shohratgarh is approximately 644 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Shohratgarh is: 27°24’02.5"N 82°53’50.6"E.

