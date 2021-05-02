Sholavandan Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Venkatesan A of DMK leading

190. Sholavandan (शोलावंदन), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Sholavandan is part of 33. Theni Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.19%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,18,106 eligible electors, of which 1,07,338 were male, 1,10,758 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sholavandan in 2021 is 1032.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,06,488 eligible electors, of which 1,02,136 were male, 1,04,350 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,74,649 eligible electors, of which 87,661 were male, 86,973 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sholavandan in 2016 was 991. In 2011, there were 756.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Manickam K of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Bhavani.C of DMK by a margin of 24,857 votes which was 14.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 52.33% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Karuppiah M V of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Ilanseliyan M of PMK by a margin of 36,608 votes which was 25.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 59.84% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes in 190. Sholavandan Assembly segment of Theni Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Theni Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and AIADMK won the Theni Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 15 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Sholavandan are: Manickam K (AIADMK), Venkatesan A (DMK), Jeyalakshmi M (DMDK), Indurani S (PT), Eswari T (CPIMLL), Silambarasan P (BDPA), Sengannan G (NTK), Yoganathan S (MNM), Rajkumar K (MIPA), Kathiresan P (IND), Kandavel S (IND), Krishnasamy P (IND), Sekar N (IND), Dhanagopal S (IND), Malaichamy A (IND), Moorthy P (IND), Moorthi M (IND), Rajkumar V (IND), Varatharajan C (IND), Vetrivel J (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.49%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.57%, while it was 82.7% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 190. Sholavandan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 237. In 2011 there were 212 polling stations.

EXTENT:

190. Sholavandan constituency comprises of the following areas of Madurai district of Tamil Nadu: Vadipatti Taluk Madurai North Taluk (Part) Siruvalai, Chellanagoundanpatti, Ariyur, Ambalathadi, Vittankulam, Vairavanatham, Vayalur, Sambakulam, Pillayarnatham, Moolakurichi, Thodaneri, Thenur, Samayanallur, Kallikudi, Keelanedugulam, Podumbu, Adalai, Pattakkurichchi and Kovilkurundhankulam villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Madurai.

The total area covered by Sholavandan is 520 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sholavandan is: 10°04’32.2"N 78°02’15.7"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Sholavandan results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam