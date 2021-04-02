Sholingur Candidate List: Key Contests in Sholingur Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Sholingur Assembly constituency in VELLORE district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Sholingur seat is part of the Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Parthiban.N.G of ADMK won from this seat beating Munirathinam.A.M of INC by a margin of 9,732 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections P.R.Manokar of DMDK won from this this constituency defeating A.M.Muniratinam of IND by a margin of 9,038 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Arakkonam Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Sholingur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Sholingur constituency are: A. M. Krishnan of PMK, A. M. Munirathinam of CONG, N. G. Parthiban of AMMK, R.Jawahar of MNM, Pavendhan of NTK