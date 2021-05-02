Sholingur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

39. Sholingur (शोलिंगुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Sholingur is part of 7. Arakkonam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.11%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.65%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,77,440 eligible electors, of which 1,36,123 were male, 1,41,308 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sholingur in 2021 is 1038.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,57,291 eligible electors, of which 1,27,297 were male, 1,29,994 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,11,864 eligible electors, of which 1,06,839 were male, 1,05,025 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sholingur in 2016 was 41. In 2011, there were 466.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Parthiban.N.G of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Munirathinam.A.M of INC by a margin of 9,732 votes which was 4.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 36.79% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, P.R.Manokar of DMDK won in this seat defeating A.M.Muniratinam of IND by a margin of 9,038 votes which was 5.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 38.98% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 39. Sholingur Assembly segment of Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Arakkonam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Arakkonam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 19 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Sholingur are: M Giridharan (BSP), A M Munirathinam (INC), A M Krishnan (PMK), N G Parthiban (AMMK), Y R Pavendhan (NTK), R Vinoth (VTVTK), G Vijayakumar (DSMI), R Jawahar (MNM), T Rajendran (IND), R Elumalai (IND), K Sekar (IND), A Palani (IND), P Parthiban (IND), J Balaji (IND), K Mani (IND), N Mani (IND), C Munirathinam (IND), M Munirathinam (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.09%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.04%, while it was 84.76% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 39. Sholingur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 299. In 2011 there were 254 polling stations.

EXTENT:

39. Sholingur constituency comprises of the following areas of Vellore district of Tamil Nadu: Walajah Taluk (Part) Somasamudram, Kalpattu, Pandiyanellore, Kallankuppam, Kodakkal, Pulivalam, Kadappanthangal, Thagarakuppam, Sengalnatham, Sekkadikuppam, Rendadi, Venkatapuram (Mel), Kesavanakuppam, Jambukulam, Velam, Kolatheri, Marudalam, Kattarampakkam, Thalangai, Vanghur, Ponnappanthangal, Ozhughur, Chithathoor, Melveeranam, Govindacherikuppam and Govindacheri villages. Sholingur (TP). Arakkonam Taluk (Part) Vengapattu, Paravathur, Akkachikuppam, Paranji, Nandi Veduthangal, Minnal, Vailambadi, Cuddalore, Thalikkal, Ayipedu, Ariyur, Karikkal, Nandimangalam, Soorai, Ayal, Polipakkam, Tappur, Pazhayapalayam, Kunnathur, Anverthikanpettai, Kattupakkam, Banavaram, Mangalam, Koothambakkam, Velithangipuram, Meleri, Elathur, Kilakalathur, Kizhveedhi, Kodambakkam, Mahendravadi, Karnavoor, Pudur, Kizveeranam, Panniyur, Pudupattu, Siruvalayam, Perapperi, Uliyanallur, Vepperi, Vettangulam, Asanallikuppam, Thirumalpur, Nelvoy, S.Kolathur, Reddivalam, Agavalam, Nedumpuli, Thuraiyur, Peruvalayam, Alapakkam, Thuraiperumbakkam, Maganipattu, Cheri, Kattalai, Eralacheri, Uthirampattu, Dharmaneedhi, Nangamangalam, Melapulam, Poigainallur, Velianallur, Thandalam (Jagir), Melvenbakkam, Kilvenbakkam, Perumbulipakkam, Avalur, Karivedu, Ayarpadi, Ocheri, Sirukarumbur, Athipattu, Vegamangalam, Mamandur, Kalathur and Sankarampadi villages. Nemili (TP), Kaveripakkam (TP) and Panapakkam (TP). It shares an inter-state border with Vellore.

The total area covered by Sholingur is 617 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sholingur is: 13°00’12.6"N 79°29’26.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Sholingur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam