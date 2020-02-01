PUBG Follower: Akhilesh Yadav's 'What if' After 17-year-old Opens Fire at Jamia Students

Lucknow/New Delhi: The 17-year-old boy, who shot at a Jamia Millia Islamia student protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, may have been influenced by the popular mobile game PUBG, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav believes.

"The boy had not told any member of his family where he was going, and whether he was in possession of a gun. What if he was an ardent follower of the Internet game, PUBG? What if he had a bigger gun in his hand? What if he had sprayed bullets on the supporters with a bigger gun?" Yadav was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Samajwadi Party chief's reaction came two days after the assailant, identified as a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha district, brandishing a gun, and shouted 'yeh lo azadi (take your freedom) before opening fire at the protesters.

A video of the attack that is being shared widely on social media also showed the shooter shouting the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan and warning protesters to chant 'Vande Mataram' if they want to stay in India. The injured student, Shadab Farooq from Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, was hit by the bullet in his left arm and was rushed to Holy Family hospital in Jamia Nagar.

On Friday, Facebook India took down the social media profile of accused, stating that the gunman's profile had been used to post and share content which violated Facebook's Dangerous Individuals and Organizations Policy guidelines.

There is no place on Facebook for those who commit this kind of violence. We have removed the gunman’s Facebook account and are removing any content that praises, supports or represents the gunman or the shooting as soon as we identify it," said a Facebook India spokesperson in a statement shared with News18.

Yadav has been a vocal critic of CAA. Recently his 14-year-old daughter Tina Yadav was spotted at Lucknow's Husainabad Clock Tower, where hundreds of women have been sitting on a protest for over three weeks. Yet not in public eye, the 14-year-old presence was only noticed after her photo with her friend went viral.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, for the first time, makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they fled to India because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.

