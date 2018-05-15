GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shorapur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP Candidate Narasimhanayak Wins

Live election result of 36 Shorapur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Shorapur MLA.

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:05 PM IST
Shorapur (ST) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Yadgir district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Raichur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,68,678 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,35,310 are male, 1,33,348 female and 20 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.55 and the approximate literacy rate is 54%
Live Status BJP Narasimhanayak(Rajugouda) Won
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP10442652.96%Narasimhanayak(Rajugouda)
INC8185841.51%Raja Venkatappa Naik
JD(S)47962.43%Raja Krishnappa Nayak
NOTA17200.87%Nota
AIMEP15130.77%Raja Ramappa Nayak(Jeji)
IND7950.40%Yamanappa
IND7720.39%Anilkumar
IND5940.30%Hanamantraya
IND3870.20%Gopal
IND3350.17%Chandrakanth

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,075 votes (2.79%) securing 44.48% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 66.38%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,581 votes (3.58%) registering 47.37% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 64.5%.

Check the table below for Shorapur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin.)

