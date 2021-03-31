politics

Shornur Candidate List: Key Contests in Shornur Assembly Constituency of Kerala
Shornur Candidate List: Key Contests in Shornur Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Shornur constituency are: P. Mammikutty of CPI(M), T. H. Feroz Babu of CONG, G. Sandeep Warrier of BJP

Shornur Assembly constituency in Palakkad district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Shornur seat is part of the Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections P.K.Sasi of CPM won from this seat beating C.Sangeetha of INC by a margin of 24,547 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections K.S.Saleekha of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Santha Jayaram of INC by a margin of 13,493 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Palakkad Parliamentary constituency CPIM was ahead in the Shornur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 31, 2021, 12:45 IST