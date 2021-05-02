Shornur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

51. Shornur (शोरनूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Palakkad district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Shornur is part of 8. Palakkad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.54%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.49%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,93,992 eligible electors, of which 93,573 were male, 1,00,419 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shornur in 2021 is 1073.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,84,867 eligible electors, of which 88,208 were male, 96,659 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,63,885 eligible electors, of which 77,338 were male, 86,547 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shornur in 2016 was 641. In 2011, there were 495.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, P.K.Sasi of CPIM won in this seat by defeating C.Sangeetha of INC by a margin of 24,547 votes which was 17.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 46.71% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K.S.Saleekha of CPIM won in this seat defeating Santha Jayaram of INC by a margin of 13,493 votes which was 11.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 49.57% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 51. Shornur Assembly segment of Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Palakkad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Palakkad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Shornur are: Ayyappan Kutty T C (BSP), Firoz Babu T H (INC), P Mammikutty (CPIM), Sandeep Varier (BJP), Muhammad Musthafa (SDPOI)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.76%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.64%, while it was 73.39% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 51. Shornur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 149. In 2011 there were 141 polling stations.

EXTENT:

51. Shornur constituency comprises of the following areas of Palakkad district of Kerala: Shornur Municipality and Ananganadi, Chalavara, Cherpulassery, Nellaya, Thrikkadeeri, Vaniyamkulam and Vellinezhi Panchayats in Ottappalam Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Palakkad.

The total area covered by Shornur is 237 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Shornur is: 10°50’17.9"N 76°19’06.2"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Shornur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam