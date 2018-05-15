English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Short of Numbers, Congress May Yet Find Solace From its Near-certain Defeat in Karnataka
The Congress, which has suffered a thrashing if one goes by the emerging trends, may take solace from its near-certain defeat in Karnataka Assembly elections.
People of Gauribidanur turn out in large numbers to welcome Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Image: INCIndia/Twitter)
New Delhi: The Congress, which has suffered a thrashing if one goes by the emerging trends, may take solace from its near-certain defeat in Karnataka Assembly elections.
A 29-year-old unbroken historical trend has ensured that the party that wins Assembly elections in Karnataka loses in the subsequent general polls and vice-versa.
Let’s take a look at the trends since 1989 when general and Assembly polls were held together.
1989
VP Singh stitched together a coalition of parties with various ideologies to defeat Rajiv Gandhi who had enjoyed immense popularity in the country. The Janata Dal led coalition defeated the Congress with outside support by the BJP. Karnataka was one of the states that Janata Dal swept during the general polls.
In the assembly elections, however, Congress returned to power with a huge majority, winning 178 of the 224 Assembly constituencies and trounced the Janata Dal in process.
1994
Elections were held in 1991 after Congress pulled its support from Chandra Shekhar led coalition. In the ensuing elections, Congress won with a narrow margin, and supported by the left, managed to put up a ruling coalition at the Centre with Narsimha Rao in the driver’s seat.
But in the subsequent Assembly polls in Karnataka, held in ’94, Janata Dal government led by HD Deve Gowda managed to beat Congress and return to power in the state.
1999
Shortly after the battle of Kargil, NDA government led by AB Vajpayee went to polls after losing a no-confidence motion by 1 vote. The NDA went on to win the elections but Congress held on to Karnataka both in general elections, where it won 18 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats, and in the subsequent Assembly elections, where it won 132 out of the 224 Assembly seats.
2004
After remaining out of power for eight consecutive years, Congress returned to power in 2004 general polls. Manmohan Singh was appointed the Prime Minister of the victorious coalition. However in Karnataka, BJP emerged as the single largest party with 79 seats and together with the JD(S) claimed power in the state.
2008
After JD(S) pulled out of the coalition the state was forced into mid-term polls. The regional heavyweight decided to support the Congress this time and it bring it to power.
2013
Some had started sensing a shift away from the Congress at national level. A year later, the BJP, led by the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was to roar to power in New Delhi. But as Karnataka went to polls, the BJP, hurt by infighting and factionalism lost out to the Congress, which led by Siddaramaiah assumed power with a comfortable majority of 122 seats.
Also Watch
A 29-year-old unbroken historical trend has ensured that the party that wins Assembly elections in Karnataka loses in the subsequent general polls and vice-versa.
Let’s take a look at the trends since 1989 when general and Assembly polls were held together.
1989
VP Singh stitched together a coalition of parties with various ideologies to defeat Rajiv Gandhi who had enjoyed immense popularity in the country. The Janata Dal led coalition defeated the Congress with outside support by the BJP. Karnataka was one of the states that Janata Dal swept during the general polls.
In the assembly elections, however, Congress returned to power with a huge majority, winning 178 of the 224 Assembly constituencies and trounced the Janata Dal in process.
1994
Elections were held in 1991 after Congress pulled its support from Chandra Shekhar led coalition. In the ensuing elections, Congress won with a narrow margin, and supported by the left, managed to put up a ruling coalition at the Centre with Narsimha Rao in the driver’s seat.
But in the subsequent Assembly polls in Karnataka, held in ’94, Janata Dal government led by HD Deve Gowda managed to beat Congress and return to power in the state.
1999
Shortly after the battle of Kargil, NDA government led by AB Vajpayee went to polls after losing a no-confidence motion by 1 vote. The NDA went on to win the elections but Congress held on to Karnataka both in general elections, where it won 18 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats, and in the subsequent Assembly elections, where it won 132 out of the 224 Assembly seats.
2004
After remaining out of power for eight consecutive years, Congress returned to power in 2004 general polls. Manmohan Singh was appointed the Prime Minister of the victorious coalition. However in Karnataka, BJP emerged as the single largest party with 79 seats and together with the JD(S) claimed power in the state.
2008
After JD(S) pulled out of the coalition the state was forced into mid-term polls. The regional heavyweight decided to support the Congress this time and it bring it to power.
2013
Some had started sensing a shift away from the Congress at national level. A year later, the BJP, led by the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was to roar to power in New Delhi. But as Karnataka went to polls, the BJP, hurt by infighting and factionalism lost out to the Congress, which led by Siddaramaiah assumed power with a comfortable majority of 122 seats.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Race 3 Trailer: Salman Khan Is The 'Sikandar' of This Action Packed Family Feud
- 2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift Spotted Completely Undisguised in India Ahead of Launch
- World Champions Germany Name Injured Manuel Neuer in Provisional Squad
- Good Scripts Don't Come To Us, They Go To Bigger People: Naveen Kasturia
- Rs 13 Crore Diamond Studded Harley-Davidson Blue Edition is World's Most Expensive Motorcycle - Image Gallery