Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Shortcomings in Poll Management Led to Bad Performance in Haryana Polls, Says BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya

The Haryana elections were heading towards a photo-finish with the ruling BJP and opposition Congress locked in a neck-and-neck battle as the counting of votes was underway.

PTI

Updated:October 24, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shortcomings in Poll Management Led to Bad Performance in Haryana Polls, Says BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya
File photo of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Indore: BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday blamed shortcomings in the "election management" for his party's middling performance in the Haryana Assembly elections.

It would nonetheless be able to form a government again in the northern state, he said.

The Haryana elections were heading towards a photo-finish with the ruling BJP and opposition Congress locked in a neck-and-neck battle as the counting of votes was underway on Thursday.

"I can clearly see the shortcomings in our management of the Haryana elections. The BJP rebels fought elections and we failed to persuade them (to pull out)," said Vijayvargiya.

"Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has worked for the development of Haryana with honesty and transparency, but elections are won with a bit of management," he said. "We failed to reach out to voters with our message and draw them to polling booths. We are going to introspect after the election results are out."

Asked about the perceived unhappiness of the Jat community with Khattar, the BJP leader said, "Khattar, as chief minister, put an end to dynasty casteism and nepotism in politics. But I feel we failed to reach out to the people."

"We could not get the success we expected. However, I feel that when the final results come, we are going to form the government on our own," he said. "And if we don't get majority, we will think of the future course of action. We will not indulge in horse-trading."

The rebels who win the election would be persuaded to support the party for government formation, Vijayvargiya added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram