Shortcomings in Poll Management Led to Bad Performance in Haryana Polls, Says BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore: BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday blamed shortcomings in the "election management" for his party's middling performance in the Haryana Assembly elections.

It would nonetheless be able to form a government again in the northern state, he said.

The Haryana elections were heading towards a photo-finish with the ruling BJP and opposition Congress locked in a neck-and-neck battle as the counting of votes was underway on Thursday.

"I can clearly see the shortcomings in our management of the Haryana elections. The BJP rebels fought elections and we failed to persuade them (to pull out)," said Vijayvargiya.

"Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has worked for the development of Haryana with honesty and transparency, but elections are won with a bit of management," he said. "We failed to reach out to voters with our message and draw them to polling booths. We are going to introspect after the election results are out."

Asked about the perceived unhappiness of the Jat community with Khattar, the BJP leader said, "Khattar, as chief minister, put an end to dynasty casteism and nepotism in politics. But I feel we failed to reach out to the people."

"We could not get the success we expected. However, I feel that when the final results come, we are going to form the government on our own," he said. "And if we don't get majority, we will think of the future course of action. We will not indulge in horse-trading."

The rebels who win the election would be persuaded to support the party for government formation, Vijayvargiya added.

