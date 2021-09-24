'Shortcuts Will Cut You Short': In Dig at Netas, Gadkari Says Can't Become Big Leader by 'Putting Up Cut-Outs'

Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari took a dig at ministers who become famous by putting up their own hoardings while addressing a national conclave of Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad. He urged students not to run after publicity or switch their ideologies for short-term gains if they want to make a mark in politics.

“Don’t run after publicity and efforts like putting up your own cutouts. I fail to understand why people put their cutouts in cities and towns to publicise their birthdays. They spend from their pocket for this publicity. But what have they done? Do you think that you can become a big leader by putting cutouts, publishing advertisements? Did Jayaprakash Narayan, George Fernandes, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee use these methods? Please don’t take shortcuts as shortcuts will cut you short,” Gadkari said while addressing the conclave.

He also talked about how he was photographed for everything during the pandemic when he was trying to help people in his constituency. “I also liked it. But soon I felt bad about it and asked people not to click my photo. I got more satisfaction when people appreciated the work. There was more support and appreciation. Any amount of publicity won’t bring you that level of satisfaction,” he said.

He further added that many will be there to take the credit of any victory, defeat is always an “orphan”. Quoting a social thinker, Gadkari said while waste and dead fish flow with the current, the live ones swim against the current.

He also emphasised the importance of truth in the long term and said, “we remember great social leaders who didn’t compromise with their ideologies. But those who shift parties and become ministers or chief ministers don’t remain in public memory for long. We must not compromise with our ideologies.”

As a senior leader, guiding path for young leaders, Gadkari added that those who aspire to join politics must learn that between purse and person, a person is important; between person and party, the party is bigger; and between party and ideology, ideology comes first.

